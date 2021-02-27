One of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs that was snatched in Los Angeles and later returned. Photo: Facebook/Lady Gaga One of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs that was snatched in Los Angeles and later returned. Photo: Facebook/Lady Gaga
United States
Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs returned after being snatched in armed robbery

  • The celebrity’s dog-walker was shot in the chest and two high-value pets snatched on a Hollywood street, with a US$500,000 reward offered
  • LA police said a woman handed the dogs in, but the two suspects are still at large

Reuters
Updated: 2:45pm, 27 Feb, 2021

