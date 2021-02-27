Capitol Police officers pay respects to Brian Sicknick in Washington. File photo: AP Capitol Police officers pay respects to Brian Sicknick in Washington. File photo: AP
FBI zeroes in on suspect in death of US Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick

  • Investigators have narrowed in on an individual seen in a new video of the siege who attacked several officers with a chemical irritant, including Sicknick
  • The footage has not yet led to charges directly related to the 42-year-old’s death

POLITICO
Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Feb, 2021

