Capitol Police officers pay respects to Brian Sicknick in Washington. File photo: AP
FBI zeroes in on suspect in death of US Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick
- Investigators have narrowed in on an individual seen in a new video of the siege who attacked several officers with a chemical irritant, including Sicknick
- The footage has not yet led to charges directly related to the 42-year-old’s death
