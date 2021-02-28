Senator Rick Scott speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
politico | United States’ Conservative Political Action Conference puts its focus on China
- CPAC organisers have gone to great lengths to ensure China remains front-and-centre in the GOP agenda with Trump no longer in office
- ‘I will not allow any more bad trade deals that favour Communist China and hurt American workers,’ said Florida Senator Rick Scott
Topic | Donald Trump
Senator Rick Scott speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg