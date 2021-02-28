Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: AP
Golden Globes kicks off pandemic-era Hollywood awards season
- Usually a star-packed party that draws Tinseltown’s biggest names, this pandemic edition will be broadcast from two scaled-down venues
- Among the films vying for top prize are Nomadland, The Trial of The Chicago 7 and Promising Young Woman
