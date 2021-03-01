Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, left, and Patrick Reed of the US wear a red top and black trousers as a tribute to Tiger Woods on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Golfers honour injured Tiger Woods by wearing signature colours red and black at tournament
- Woods is hospital in Los Angeles recovering from surgery to treat multiple fractures on his right leg following a car crash
- The gesture extended to the Puerto Rico Championship, where the grounds crew wore Woods’ colours
Topic | Tiger Woods
