A member of the Uygur community living in Turkey joins an anti-China protest in Istanbul on Friday. Photo: AP
Tackling Uygur forced labour in China a priority on Joe Biden’s trade agenda

  • Administration will use ‘all available tools’ to combat Beijing’s ‘unfair’ trade practices, according to report by the Office of the US Trade Representative
  • US will work with allies to pressure the Chinese government, the USTR says, in a departure from Trump’s go-it-alone approach

Kyodo
Updated: 4:57am, 2 Mar, 2021

