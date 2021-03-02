Outgoing US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump descend from Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in January. Photo: AFP Outgoing US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump descend from Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in January. Photo: AFP
Outgoing US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump descend from Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in January. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Trumps were vaccinated in January before leaving White House

  • It was not immediately clear why the ex-president kept his inoculation a secret for several weeks and did not mention it in a speech on Sunday
  • Trump had earlier declined to get the jab after his doctors cited potential complications related to the antibody treatment he got when he contracted Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 6:40am, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Outgoing US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump descend from Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in January. Photo: AFP Outgoing US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump descend from Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in January. Photo: AFP
Outgoing US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump descend from Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in January. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE