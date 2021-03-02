US President Joe Biden listens during a virtual meeting with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, on March 1. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden looks to reset US ties with Mexico, discusses immigration, Covid-19 with Lopez Obrador
- US President Joe Biden told Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that they ‘haven’t been perfect neighbours to each other’
- The talks came after four years of tumultuous relations under Donald Trump, who shut the border to migration and tore up the Nafta trade agreement
Topic | United States
US President Joe Biden listens during a virtual meeting with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, on March 1. Photo: Bloomberg