US President Joe Biden listens during a virtual meeting with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, on March 1. Photo: Bloomberg US President Joe Biden listens during a virtual meeting with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, on March 1. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden looks to reset US ties with Mexico, discusses immigration, Covid-19 with Lopez Obrador

  • US President Joe Biden told Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that they ‘haven’t been perfect neighbours to each other’
  • The talks came after four years of tumultuous relations under Donald Trump, who shut the border to migration and tore up the Nafta trade agreement

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:51am, 2 Mar, 2021

