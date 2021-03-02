Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during an anti-Putin rally in 2018 in Moscow. Photo: AFP
US imposes sanctions on seven Russian officials in response to poisoning attack on Alexei Navalny
- The Kremlin critic, who is now behind bars, was poisoned with Novichok, a nerve agent developed by Soviet researchers
- He was arrested in January after his allegations of corruption against President Vladimir Putin led to massive rallies
Topic | Russia
