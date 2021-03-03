Supporters of US President Donald Trump confront Capitol Police during an attack on the building in January. Photo: AP
politico | FBI Director Christopher Wray says the Capitol siege has been an ‘inspiration’ to terrorist extremists
- The bureau is looking into whether foreign actors may seek to infiltrate domestic groups, its chief says in his first public comments since the January 6 attack
- Wray tells senators he was ‘appalled’ at the violence and destruction and considers the siege an act of domestic terrorism
