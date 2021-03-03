A maroon Ford Expedition, which had been crammed with adults and children, is seen after it was involved in a deadly collision with a truck near Holtville, California, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
13 killed in California crash after truck hits SUV crammed with 25 people
- The driver of the truck, which was hauling two trailers of gravel, was hospitalised with moderate injuries after the incident near the US-Mexico border
- A Ford Expedition typically seats eight people legally, and it was not immediately clear why the car was carrying so many passengers
