A maroon Ford Expedition, which had been crammed with adults and children, is seen after it was involved in a deadly collision with a truck near Holtville, California, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters A maroon Ford Expedition, which had been crammed with adults and children, is seen after it was involved in a deadly collision with a truck near Holtville, California, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
13 killed in California crash after truck hits SUV crammed with 25 people

  • The driver of the truck, which was hauling two trailers of gravel, was hospitalised with moderate injuries after the incident near the US-Mexico border
  • A Ford Expedition typically seats eight people legally, and it was not immediately clear why the car was carrying so many passengers

Associated Press
Updated: 8:23am, 3 Mar, 2021

