US President Joe Biden speaks about the administration’s Covid-19 response at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Joe Biden says US to have enough vaccine for every adult by end of May
- The president said Merck & Co will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 jab to boost supply
- Merck had scrapped development of its own coronavirus vaccine candidates in January
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US President Joe Biden speaks about the administration’s Covid-19 response at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters