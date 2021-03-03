Microsoft products have been under scrutiny since last year’s SolarWinds hack. Photo: Reuters Microsoft products have been under scrutiny since last year’s SolarWinds hack. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft
Microsoft says Chinese hackers used flaws in its software to steal emails

  • The tech giant said a state-sponsored group it dubs Hafnium exploited newly discovered vulnerabilities in its mail server code
  • Targets included infectious disease researchers, law firms, higher education institutions, defence contractors, policy think tanks and non-governmental groups

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:23am, 3 Mar, 2021

