Microsoft products have been under scrutiny since last year’s SolarWinds hack. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft says Chinese hackers used flaws in its software to steal emails
- The tech giant said a state-sponsored group it dubs Hafnium exploited newly discovered vulnerabilities in its mail server code
- Targets included infectious disease researchers, law firms, higher education institutions, defence contractors, policy think tanks and non-governmental groups
Topic | Microsoft
