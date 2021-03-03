US President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination for Neera Tanden as White House budget director after resistance from key senators over her past tweets. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination for Neera Tanden as White House budget director after resistance from key senators over her past tweets. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination for Neera Tanden as White House budget director after resistance from key senators over her past tweets. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Biden suffers first cabinet defeat, pulls Neera Tanden nomination for White House budget chief

  • The US president was forced to withdraw the nomination amid opposition from both Democrats and Republicans over tweets she had written
  • The setback comes amid growing recognition that substantial political power now rests in the hands of moderates

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:15pm, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination for Neera Tanden as White House budget director after resistance from key senators over her past tweets. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination for Neera Tanden as White House budget director after resistance from key senators over her past tweets. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination for Neera Tanden as White House budget director after resistance from key senators over her past tweets. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE