US President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination for Neera Tanden as White House budget director after resistance from key senators over her past tweets. Photo: AFP
Biden suffers first cabinet defeat, pulls Neera Tanden nomination for White House budget chief
- The US president was forced to withdraw the nomination amid opposition from both Democrats and Republicans over tweets she had written
- The setback comes amid growing recognition that substantial political power now rests in the hands of moderates
Topic | United States
