A National Guardsman passes the US Capitol on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Possible plot by militia group to attack US Capitol on Thursday, police warn
- Some right-wing conspiracy theorists have claimed this is the day when Trump will be sworn in for a second term, despite being defeated in the 2020 election
- Police say they have made ‘significant security upgrades’ at the building, which was breached by the ex-president’s supporters in January
