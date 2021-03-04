A rented van sits on a pavement about 1.6km from a deadly attack in Toronto in April 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alek Minassian found guilty of killing 10 in Toronto van attack
- A judge ruled the self-described ‘incel’ was guilty of all 26 counts of murder and attempted murder he faced after ploughing the vehicle into a crowd in 2018
- Minassian had told police he was motivated by a desire to punish society because he believed women would not have sex with him
