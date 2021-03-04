USTR nominee Katherine Tai addresses the Senate Finance Committee in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters
Senate Finance panel approves Katherine Tai as top US trade negotiator
- The Mandarin-speaking Biden pick has vowed to work closely with US allies to counter an increasingly assertive China
- Tai’s nomination, which has received strong bipartisan support, now heads to a vote by the full Senate
Topic | US-China relations
USTR nominee Katherine Tai addresses the Senate Finance Committee in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters