A small porcelain bowl bought for US$35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artefact. Photo: AP
Rare bowl from China’s Ming dynasty found at US yard sale, could be worth up to US$500,000
- The 15th century Chinese artefact was bought at a sale in Connecticut for US$35 and will be auctioned by Sotheby’s on March 17
- Ceramics experts said it was painted for the court of Emperor Yongle who ruled from 1402 to 1424, and there are only six known bowls like it in the world
