Former transportation secretary Elaine Chao may have violated ethics rules, the department watchdog says. Photo: TNS Former transportation secretary Elaine Chao may have violated ethics rules, the department watchdog says. Photo: TNS
Former transportation secretary Elaine Chao may have violated ethics rules, the department watchdog says. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Former US transport secretary Elaine Chao accused of misusing office but Justice Department declined to investigate

  • Inspector general’s report focused largely on Chao’s actions related to her family’s shipping business, which was founded by her father
  • Chao allegedly directed staff to research or purchase personal items for her online and perform personal errands for her or her father

Topic |   Donald Trump
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 10:15pm, 4 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former transportation secretary Elaine Chao may have violated ethics rules, the department watchdog says. Photo: TNS Former transportation secretary Elaine Chao may have violated ethics rules, the department watchdog says. Photo: TNS
Former transportation secretary Elaine Chao may have violated ethics rules, the department watchdog says. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE