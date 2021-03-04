Former transportation secretary Elaine Chao may have violated ethics rules, the department watchdog says. Photo: TNS
Former US transport secretary Elaine Chao accused of misusing office but Justice Department declined to investigate
- Inspector general’s report focused largely on Chao’s actions related to her family’s shipping business, which was founded by her father
- Chao allegedly directed staff to research or purchase personal items for her online and perform personal errands for her or her father
Topic | Donald Trump
