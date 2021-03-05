Satu, an orangutan, chews on a stick at the San Diego Zoo. File photo: San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS Satu, an orangutan, chews on a stick at the San Diego Zoo. File photo: San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS
San Diego Zoo vaccinates great apes against coronavirus

  • Four orangutans and five bonobos have been vaccinated so far, with the zoo planning to immunise another three bonobos and a gorilla soon
  • A wildlife health officer said most of the animals haven’t had any visible side effects

Associated Press
Updated: 12:37pm, 5 Mar, 2021

