Satu, an orangutan, chews on a stick at the San Diego Zoo. File photo: San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS
San Diego Zoo vaccinates great apes against coronavirus
- Four orangutans and five bonobos have been vaccinated so far, with the zoo planning to immunise another three bonobos and a gorilla soon
- A wildlife health officer said most of the animals haven’t had any visible side effects
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Satu, an orangutan, chews on a stick at the San Diego Zoo. File photo: San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS