US officials have been pushing to close Confucius Institutes for some time. Photo: Handout
US Senate backs bill to clamp down on China-funded Confucius Institutes
- The Chinese cultural centres on university campuses have been accused by lawmakers of being propaganda tools
- The proposed measure would cut back on federal funding for colleges with a Confucius Institute on campus unless the school has full authority over the centre
