Cybersecurity entrepreneur John McAfee speaks at the Malta Blockchain Summit in November 2018. Photo: Reuters
Antivirus mogul John McAfee charged with cheating investors over cryptocurrency

  • The cybersecurity entrepreneur and his cohorts allegedly made over US$13 million by fooling investors zealous over the emerging cryptocurrency market
  • McAfee was earlier detained in Spain on separate criminal charges filed by the US Justice Department’s tax division

Associated Press
Updated: 2:25am, 6 Mar, 2021

