Microsoft said it was working with government agencies and security companies to provide help to customers. Photo: AP Microsoft said it was working with government agencies and security companies to provide help to customers. Photo: AP
Microsoft said it was working with government agencies and security companies to provide help to customers. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

From US to Asia, thousands of organisations fall victim to Microsoft email hack

  • Over 20,000 US organisations have been hacked through a back door installed via recently patched flaws in Microsoft’s email software
  • The White House warned that the vulnerabilities found in Microsoft’s Exchange servers ‘could have far-reaching impacts’

Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:38am, 6 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Microsoft said it was working with government agencies and security companies to provide help to customers. Photo: AP Microsoft said it was working with government agencies and security companies to provide help to customers. Photo: AP
Microsoft said it was working with government agencies and security companies to provide help to customers. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE