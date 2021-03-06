A former US government employee has been jailed since November on charges of receiving and possession of child pornography. Photo: Shutterstock
Former US Commerce Department official was arrested in November on child pornography charges
- Adam Hageman is accused of ‘sharing a child pornography video and commenting several times on sexually abusing children’ in a chat group
- The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years
Topic | United States
