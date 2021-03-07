US President Joe Biden during a meeting on Friday with Americans who will benefit from the Covid-19 pandemic relief cheques that are a part of the American Rescue Plan. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Coronavirus: US Senate passes Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion relief bill in party-line vote
- The Senate voted 50-49, with no Republicans voting in favour, on what would be one of the largest stimulus packages in US history
- The fight is not over as the bill needs to return to the House of Representatives, which approved a different version a week earlier
