US President Joe Biden leaves the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington, DC on Saturday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden marks Selma anniversary with order to expand voting access
- Biden’s order comes on the 56th anniversary of the 1965 ‘Bloody Sunday’ when state troopers and police attacked civil rights marchers in Selma, Alabama
- The push by Democrats to make it easier to vote comes as Republican lawmakers in dozens of states have moved to restrict voting access
Topic | Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden leaves the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington, DC on Saturday. Photo: AP