Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Royalty
World /  United States & Canada

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth celebrates unity and dedication in Commonwealth address

  • Commonwealth Day, a major annual celebration of the 54 former territories of the British Empire, is tomorrow
  • The Commonwealth Day broadcast also featured appearances from other royals including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate

Topic |   Royalty
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 4:49am, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE