Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth celebrates unity and dedication in Commonwealth address
- Commonwealth Day, a major annual celebration of the 54 former territories of the British Empire, is tomorrow
- The Commonwealth Day broadcast also featured appearances from other royals including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate
Topic | Royalty
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters