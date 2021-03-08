New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Photo: New York Daily News / TNS New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Photo: New York Daily News / TNS
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Photo: New York Daily News / TNS
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Top Democrats urge New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual harassment allegations

  • State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins also cited charges that Cuomo’s governing style created a ‘toxic work environment’
  • House Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he shares Stewart-Cousins’ sentiment ‘regarding the governor’s ability to continue to lead this state’

Topic |   US Politics
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:57am, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Photo: New York Daily News / TNS New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Photo: New York Daily News / TNS
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Photo: New York Daily News / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE