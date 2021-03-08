New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Photo: New York Daily News / TNS
Top Democrats urge New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual harassment allegations
- State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins also cited charges that Cuomo’s governing style created a ‘toxic work environment’
- House Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he shares Stewart-Cousins’ sentiment ‘regarding the governor’s ability to continue to lead this state’
Topic | US Politics
