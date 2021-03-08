MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle schoolteacher Dan Jewett. Photo: Giving Pledge
MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, marries schoolteacher Dan Jewett
- New husband Dan Jewett declared plans to help give away most of their wealth to charity
- MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos announced their divorce in January 2019
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
