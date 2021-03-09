Demonstrators protest outside the Hennepin County Government Centre before jury selection at the trial of former policeman Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on Monday. Photo: AFP Demonstrators protest outside the Hennepin County Government Centre before jury selection at the trial of former policeman Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on Monday. Photo: AFP
World / United States & Canada

Ex-policeman’s trial in George Floyd death delayed over possible added charge

  • The judge was given a last-minute order by a higher court to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge for former officer Derek Chauvin
  • Protesters block traffic around the courthouse on the first day of the high-profile trial over the killing of a black man that sparked rallies across the US

Topic |   George Floyd protests
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:38am, 9 Mar, 2021

