Gap last week posted fourth-quarter sales that missed estimates as the pandemic continues to hurt its performance. Photo: Reuters
Gap said to be weighing sale of China business as sales lag
- Insiders say the US clothing retailer is studying its options and has reached out to prospective to gauge interest
- The company entered China in 2010 but pulled its Old Navy brand out of the countrylast year
Topic | China economy
