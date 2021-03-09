Gap last week posted fourth-quarter sales that missed estimates as the pandemic continues to hurt its performance. Photo: Reuters Gap last week posted fourth-quarter sales that missed estimates as the pandemic continues to hurt its performance. Photo: Reuters
Gap last week posted fourth-quarter sales that missed estimates as the pandemic continues to hurt its performance. Photo: Reuters
China economy
World /  United States & Canada

Gap said to be weighing sale of China business as sales lag

  • Insiders say the US clothing retailer is studying its options and has reached out to prospective to gauge interest
  • The company entered China in 2010 but pulled its Old Navy brand out of the countrylast year

Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:22am, 9 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Gap last week posted fourth-quarter sales that missed estimates as the pandemic continues to hurt its performance. Photo: Reuters Gap last week posted fourth-quarter sales that missed estimates as the pandemic continues to hurt its performance. Photo: Reuters
Gap last week posted fourth-quarter sales that missed estimates as the pandemic continues to hurt its performance. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE