US immigration
Pair accused in US visa fraud, college admission scheme for foreigners

  • Yi Chen and co-defendant Yixin Li accused of helping foreigners fraudulently obtain student visas to enter or remain in US
  • Both plead not guilty to indictment that alleges conspiracy, visa fraud and aggravated identity theft

Associated Press
Updated: 12:44pm, 9 Mar, 2021

