The scheme was allegedly designed to help foreigners fraudulently obtain student visas to enter or remain in the US. Photo: Shutterstock
Pair accused in US visa fraud, college admission scheme for foreigners
- Yi Chen and co-defendant Yixin Li accused of helping foreigners fraudulently obtain student visas to enter or remain in US
- Both plead not guilty to indictment that alleges conspiracy, visa fraud and aggravated identity theft
Topic | US immigration
