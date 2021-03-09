A man flexes his arm after receiving a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. Photo: AP A man flexes his arm after receiving a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. Photo: AP
A man flexes his arm after receiving a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US CDC says vaccinated people can meet without face masks

  • US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention issued its long-awaited guidance for what fully vaccinated people can safely do
  • US daily virus death toll below 1,000 for first time in months as Biden administration ramps up vaccinations

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 3:28pm, 9 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man flexes his arm after receiving a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. Photo: AP A man flexes his arm after receiving a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. Photo: AP
A man flexes his arm after receiving a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE