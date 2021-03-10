German shepherd Major made history as the first rescue dog ever to live in the White House. Photo: White House handout via Reuters German shepherd Major made history as the first rescue dog ever to live in the White House. Photo: White House handout via Reuters
Joe Biden
Joe Biden’s dogs sent back to Delaware after White House ‘biting incident’

  • German shepherd Major, a rescue dog, was said to have bitten a guard and shown ‘aggressive behaviour’
  • White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki says Major and Champ were sent back to the first family’s hometown because Jill Biden is travelling for three days

Tribune News Service
Updated: 3:22am, 10 Mar, 2021

