German shepherd Major made history as the first rescue dog ever to live in the White House. Photo: White House handout via Reuters
Joe Biden’s dogs sent back to Delaware after White House ‘biting incident’
- German shepherd Major, a rescue dog, was said to have bitten a guard and shown ‘aggressive behaviour’
- White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki says Major and Champ were sent back to the first family’s hometown because Jill Biden is travelling for three days
Topic | Joe Biden
German shepherd Major made history as the first rescue dog ever to live in the White House. Photo: White House handout via Reuters