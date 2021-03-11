Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Centre in Wilmington, Delaware, in November 2020. Photo: TNS
US Congress approves US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill in big win for Joe Biden
- Package includes US$1,400 stimulus checks and other initiatives, in one of the biggest federal efforts in years to assist lower- and middle-income families
- It also sets aside funds for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, schools, state and local governments and ailing industries from airlines to concert halls
