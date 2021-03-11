Merrick Garland testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington in February. Photo: Reuters
politico | US Senate confirms Merrick Garland as Joe Biden’s attorney general
- The 70-30 vote came almost five years to the day after the judge‘s initial Supreme Court nomination during the Obama era
- Garland’s nomination has faced little opposition, although Republicans have pressed him on separate investigations involving Trump and Hunter Biden
Topic | US Politics
