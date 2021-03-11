Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway ’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2019. File photo: Reuters
Warren Buffett’s fortune tops US$100 billion
- Warren Buffett’s net worth would be higher had he not in 2006 begun donating his Berkshire shares
- Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest man with a US$179.6 billion fortune, according to Forbes
