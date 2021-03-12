A detail shot from digital artist Beeple’s Everydays – The First 5,000 Days, which fetched nearly US$70 million at Auction. Image: Beeple handout via Reuters
Digital-only artwork by Beeple fetches nearly US$70 million at Christie’s
- US artist Mike Winkelmann’s Everydays – The First 5,000 Days is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), an increasingly popular type of digital asset with no physical form
- The market for NFTs, which are authenticated by blockchain to certify originality and ownership, has exploded in recent months
Topic | Art
A detail shot from digital artist Beeple’s Everydays – The First 5,000 Days, which fetched nearly US$70 million at Auction. Image: Beeple handout via Reuters