US President Joe Biden speaks in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Joe Biden signs US$1.9 trillion stimulus bill ahead of prime-time speech
- The signing of the massive American Rescue Plan was brought forward from Friday, as the US prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of its pandemic lockdown
- Package includes US$1,400 relief cheques for individuals, US$350 billion in aid to state and local governments, and increased funding for vaccine distribution
