Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at the New York Stock Exchange in May 2020. Photo: AFP
Police get Andrew Cuomo groping report as calls grow for New York governor to resign
- In the most recent accusation, an aide said the official had reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his official residence
- At least 121 state lawmakers have said publicly they believe Cuomo can no longer govern and should quit
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at the New York Stock Exchange in May 2020. Photo: AFP