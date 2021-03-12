A Huawei Technologies Co. logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai in February. Photo: Reuters
US imposes new 5G limits on Huawei suppliers
- The rules, effective as of this week, create a more explicit prohibition of the export of components like semiconductors for the Chinese firm’s devices
- The move is a sign that Biden plans to move forward on Trump’s export controls and indicates officials are following through on pledges to be tough on China
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei Technologies Co. logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai in February. Photo: Reuters