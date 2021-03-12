President Joe Biden offered Americans a glimpse of hope that life could begin to return to normal this summer. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Joe Biden offers US hope for July 4, but ‘fight’ not over
- Joe Biden gives first prime-time address to the country since his inauguration
- President offered Americans vision for return to some normalcy this summer
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
President Joe Biden offered Americans a glimpse of hope that life could begin to return to normal this summer. Photo: Bloomberg