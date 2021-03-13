In February, Huawei challenged a previous declaration by the FCC declaring the company a US national security threat. Photo: Bloomberg In February, Huawei challenged a previous declaration by the FCC declaring the company a US national security threat. Photo: Bloomberg
Five Chinese firms, including Huawei and ZTE, designated as threats to US national security

  • Hikvision, Hytera Communications and Dahua Technology were also listed by the Federal Communications Commission under a law to protect US communication networks
  • The regulator last year finalised rules requiring US carriers with ZTE or Huawei gear to ‘rip and replace’ that equipment

Updated: 4:37am, 13 Mar, 2021

In February, Huawei challenged a previous declaration by the FCC declaring the company a US national security threat. Photo: Bloomberg
