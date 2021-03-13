A man walks past a mural of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A man walks past a mural of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Minneapolis to pay George Floyd’s family US$27 million to settle civil lawsuit

  • The amount is the largest pretrial settlement for a wrongful-death lawsuit in US history, says the family’s lawyer Benjamin Crump
  • Jury selection continues in the trial of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on the black man’s neck in a video that sparked US-wide protests

Updated: 6:04am, 13 Mar, 2021

