A vigil in California remembers those who have died from Covid-19 while countering ‘Asian hate’. Photo: AFP
How Asian-Americans are banding together to confront hate crimes
- Reports of attacks, primarily against Asian-American elders, have spiked in recent months
- Activists claim this has been fuelled by anxieties about Covid-19, described as the ‘Chinese virus by former president Donald Trump
Racism and prejudice
