Bitcoin has been on a meteoric rise since March 2020. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin passes US$60,000 for first time, as people collect US stimulus cheques
- Bitcoin has tripled in value over the last three months, bolstered by increasing backing from corporate heavyweights
- Tesla has invested US$1.5 billion in the currency, while Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and rapper Jay-Z want to create a fund to make bitcoin ‘the internet’s currency’
