Anthony Fauci said getting the Covid-19 vaccine was a “no-brainer”. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
Anthony Fauci urges Trump to tell his supporters to get coronavirus vaccine

  • ‘It makes absolutely no sense,’ the top US infectious disease expert said of a poll finding that half of US men identifying as Republican had no plan to get vaccine
  • Fauci also underscored his call for officials around the US not to lift restrictions prematurely and risk a spike in Covid-19 cases

Reuters
Updated: 10:59pm, 14 Mar, 2021

