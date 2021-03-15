Chinese-American cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs at the Berkshire Community College in Massachusetts, United States after getting the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. Photo: AFP / Berkshire Community College / Johah Sykes
Coronavirus: cellist Yo-Yo Ma serenades newly vaccinated residents at Massachusetts inoculation clinic
- A masked-up Ma played for about 15 minutes at the Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield to applause from the other attendees
- Ma has also played surprise pop-up concerts and live-streamed virtual concerts for essential workers and first-responders
