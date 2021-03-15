US Army Apache attack helicopters. More than a third of the global arms sold worldwide during the past five years originated in the United States. File photo: Reuters US Army Apache attack helicopters. More than a third of the global arms sold worldwide during the past five years originated in the United States. File photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia
US is world’s top weapons supplier, Saudi Arabia top importer, SIPRI report says

  • Russia, the world‘s second-largest exporter, accounted for one-fifth of global arms deliveries
  • France was the third-largest exporter and Germany and China completed the list of top five exporters

Updated: 8:28am, 15 Mar, 2021

