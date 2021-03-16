A placard is displayed with an image of the late US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who was killed in the January 6 riot in Washington. Photo: AP
Two men charged over assault of US Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick who died after January riot
- Investigators initially believed that Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, based on statements collected early in the investigation
- The idea that Sicknick died after being sprayed by a chemical irritant has emerged in recent weeks as a new theory in the case
