A placard is displayed with an image of the late US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who was killed in the January 6 riot in Washington. Photo: AP
Two men charged over assault of US Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick who died after January riot

  • Investigators initially believed that Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, based on statements collected early in the investigation
  • The idea that Sicknick died after being sprayed by a chemical irritant has emerged in recent weeks as a new theory in the case

Associated Press
Updated: 1:20am, 16 Mar, 2021

